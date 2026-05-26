Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $230.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as high as $217.45 and last traded at $211.63, with a volume of 7474311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.33.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MRVL. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Melius Research set a $220.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.73.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,065,512.22. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total value of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,722,527. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi lifted its price target on Marvell Technology to $215 from $118 and kept a Buy rating ahead of earnings, signaling confidence in the company’s AI and data-center growth outlook.

Citi lifted its price target on Marvell Technology to $215 from $118 and kept a Buy rating ahead of earnings, signaling confidence in the company’s AI and data-center growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its price target to $200 from $170 and maintained an Outperform rating, saying Marvell remains a standout in data center stocks heading into results.

Oppenheimer raised its price target to $200 from $170 and maintained an Outperform rating, saying Marvell remains a standout in data center stocks heading into results. Positive Sentiment: Stifel also raised its price target on Marvell Technology, adding to the wave of bullish analyst actions before the earnings release.

Stifel also raised its price target on Marvell Technology, adding to the wave of bullish analyst actions before the earnings release. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains strong because Marvell is viewed as a possible beneficiary of the “next Nvidia” AI trade, with analysts expecting solid earnings growth from AI chip demand. Article Title

Investor interest remains strong because Marvell is viewed as a possible beneficiary of the “next Nvidia” AI trade, with analysts expecting solid earnings growth from AI chip demand. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell is scheduled to report earnings on May 27, and several previews note that the stock could see a large post-earnings move depending on guidance and demand commentary. Article Title

Marvell is scheduled to report earnings on May 27, and several previews note that the stock could see a large post-earnings move depending on guidance and demand commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts and traders are warning that MRVL looks overbought and overvalued after a strong rally, which could limit upside if results fail to impress. Article Title

Some analysts and traders are warning that MRVL looks overbought and overvalued after a strong rally, which could limit upside if results fail to impress. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $190 but kept a Neutral rating, implying the stock may be a bit above fair value near current levels.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,188 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 7.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $189.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.25. The company's fifty day moving average price is $136.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.89.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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