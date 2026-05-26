Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.22% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.88.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $196.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $58.61 and a one year high of $198.40. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $136.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.89. The stock has a market cap of $176.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,065,512.22. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,455,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after buying an additional 3,805,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $449,722,000 after buying an additional 3,056,808 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

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About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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