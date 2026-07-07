Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $360.00 price target on the semiconductor company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.42% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Marvell Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $321.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.97.

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Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $249.27 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business's 50 day moving average is $230.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.09. The company has a market cap of $218.06 billion, a PE ratio of 85.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total value of $2,819,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 227,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,208,407.68. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,415.11. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,373 shares of company stock worth $24,938,664. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.8% during the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 111.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,255 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.3% during the second quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp now owns 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 293.7% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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