Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 5.2% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) were down 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $262.00 and last traded at $266.77. 41,695,445 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 30,277,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.26.

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Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s latest results showed strong AI-related momentum, with record operating cash flow and solid earnings performance, reinforcing the company’s growth story and ability to fund future investment.

Marvell’s latest results showed strong AI-related momentum, with record operating cash flow and solid earnings performance, reinforcing the company’s growth story and ability to fund future investment. Positive Sentiment: BofA raised its price target on Marvell to $365 from $240 and kept a Buy rating, signaling that some Wall Street analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels.

BofA raised its price target on Marvell to $365 from $240 and kept a Buy rating, signaling that some Wall Street analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlighted Marvell’s breakout above key technical levels and cited continued strength in the AI infrastructure trade, which can support near-term buying interest.

Several recent articles highlighted Marvell’s breakout above key technical levels and cited continued strength in the AI infrastructure trade, which can support near-term buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, a routine capital-return move that is unlikely to be a major driver of the stock by itself.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, a routine capital-return move that is unlikely to be a major driver of the stock by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary comparing Marvell with Broadcom emphasized a valuation gap and different margin profiles, which may prompt investors to reassess whether Marvell’s AI growth premium is justified.

Commentary comparing Marvell with Broadcom emphasized a valuation gap and different margin profiles, which may prompt investors to reassess whether Marvell’s AI growth premium is justified. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also noted Marvell’s strong year-to-date run and suggested the stock may be vulnerable to a pause or rotation after its parabolic advance.

Recent coverage also noted Marvell’s strong year-to-date run and suggested the stock may be vulnerable to a pause or rotation after its parabolic advance. Negative Sentiment: Broad market articles said tech stocks tied to the AI frenzy are coming under pressure, and Marvell has been included among names that could be hit as investors take profits from the sector.

Broad market articles said tech stocks tied to the AI frenzy are coming under pressure, and Marvell has been included among names that could be hit as investors take profits from the sector. Negative Sentiment: News that newly appointed CFO Dan Durn sold shares in his first open-market transaction may raise some concern about insider confidence, even if the sale was limited.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Compass Point set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Down 5.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $214.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $2,058,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 237,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,871,891.04. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 185,127 shares of company stock worth $25,874,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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