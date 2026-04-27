Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 5.9% - Here's What Happened

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) shares fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $151.09 and last traded at $154.5580. 8,577,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 20,478,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.31.

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Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. KGI Securities raised Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $138.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 310,106 shares in the company, valued at $30,607,462.20. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,560 shares of company stock worth $26,243,062. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.8% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.4% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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