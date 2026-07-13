Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 7.8% - Here's Why

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $215.28 and last traded at $217.53. 25,168,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 30,158,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.81.

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Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Melius Research set a $220.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Trading Down 7.7%

The company's 50-day moving average is $236.79 and its 200 day moving average is $145.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $190.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,469. This trade represents a 21.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 160,373 shares of company stock valued at $24,938,664 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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