Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Up 1.5% - Here's Why

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $214.92 and last traded at $210.99. Approximately 16,364,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 29,944,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.96.

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More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point set a $190.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.45.

View Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $241.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,939,531.02. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,722,527. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,981 shares of company stock worth $9,835,542. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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