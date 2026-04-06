Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Up 2.2% - Here's Why

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) were up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $111.89 and last traded at $109.51. Approximately 22,419,980 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 18,347,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.11.

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Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.2%

The business's 50-day moving average is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 310,106 shares in the company, valued at $30,607,462.20. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 44,414 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $4,424,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,498,372.39. This trade represents a 44.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,335. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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