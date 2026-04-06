Free Trial
→ The Smart Phone Predictor Strikes Again! (From Eagle Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Up 2.2% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Marvell Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped after Nvidia committed $2 billion to Marvell, reinforcing Marvell’s role in AI/datacenter infrastructure and driving renewed investor enthusiasm.
  • Revenue was $2.22 billion (up 22.1% YoY) and EPS beat estimates, with management guidance and analyst upgrades turning sentiment more constructive (average price target ~$117).
  • The stock traded up 2.2% to $109.51 on ~22% higher volume, while insiders sold about 92,268 shares (~$9.28M) over the past three months.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Marvell Technology.

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) were up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $111.89 and last traded at $109.51. Approximately 22,419,980 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 18,347,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.11.

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.2%

The business's 50-day moving average is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 310,106 shares in the company, valued at $30,607,462.20. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 44,414 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $4,424,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,498,372.39. This trade represents a 44.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,335. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Marvell Technology Right Now?

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Ride The A.I. Megaboom Cover
7 Stocks to Ride The A.I. Megaboom


We are about to experience the greatest A.I. boom in stock market history...

Thanks to a pivotal economic catalyst, specific tech stocks will skyrocket just like they did during the "dot com" boom in the 1990s.

That’s why, we’ve hand-selected 7 tiny tech disruptor stocks positioned to surge.

  1. The first pick is a tiny under-the-radar A.I. stock that's trading for just $3.00. This company already has 98 registered patents for cutting-edge voice and sound recognition technology... And has lined up major partnerships with some of the biggest names in the auto, tech, and music industry... plus many more.
  2. The second pick presents an affordable avenue to bolster EVs and AI development…. Analysts are calling this stock a “buy” right now and predict a high price target of $19.20, substantially more than its current $6 trading price.
  3. Our final and favorite pick is generating a brand-new kind of AI. It's believed this tech will be bigger than the current well-known leader in this industry… Analysts predict this innovative tech is gearing up to create a tidal wave of new wealth, fueling a $15.7 TRILLION market boom.

Right now, we’re staring down the barrel of a true once-in-a-lifetime moment. As an investment opportunity, this kind of breakthrough doesn't come along every day.

And the window to get in on the ground-floor — maximizing profit potential from this expected market surge — is closing quickly...

Simply click the link below to get the names and tickers of the 7 small stocks with potential to make investors very, very happy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Utility Stocks With Strong Dividends and Room to Run Higher
3 Utility Stocks With Strong Dividends and Room to Run Higher
By Dan Schmidt | April 5, 2026
tc pixel
Did Elon Musk Just Create a $30K/year AI “Side Hustle”?
Did Elon Musk Just Create a $30K/year AI “Side Hustle”?
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Valuation to the Moon? SpaceX Gears Up for IPO Liftoff With a Confidential Filing
Valuation to the Moon? SpaceX Gears Up for IPO Liftoff With a Confidential Filing
By Jessica Mitacek | April 2, 2026
Three Stocks Under $20 With Massive Upside Potential
Three Stocks Under $20 With Massive Upside Potential
By Chris Markoch | March 31, 2026
As Recession Odds Climb, Defensive Sectors Continue to Outperform
As Recession Odds Climb, Defensive Sectors Continue to Outperform
By Jessica Mitacek | April 1, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
HP Inc. Stock Is Historically Cheap, but Can AI Change the Story?
HP Inc. Stock Is Historically Cheap, but Can AI Change the Story?
By Sam Quirke | April 1, 2026
Carnival Stock Forecast: Headwinds Now, Upside Ahead?
Carnival Stock Forecast: Headwinds Now, Upside Ahead?
By Chris Markoch | March 31, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Stocks Are Killing My Portfolio — Time to Bail?
These Stocks Are Killing My Portfolio — Time to Bail?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Nuclear May Have Hit the Floor — Is This the Generational Buying Opportunity?
Nuclear May Have Hit the Floor — Is This the Generational Buying Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines