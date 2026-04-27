Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Down 3.7% - Should You Sell?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $151.09 and last traded at $158.21. Approximately 29,232,753 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 20,738,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.31.

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Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company's 50-day moving average price is $102.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. This represents a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 223,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,243,062 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,940,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,724 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,185,000 after acquiring an additional 97,624 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,431 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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