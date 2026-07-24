Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Down 7.2% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) traded down 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $191.29 and last traded at $194.23. 19,677,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 29,751,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.32.

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Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Melius Research set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $169.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.20. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $243.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.87.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total value of $667,359.03. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,610,688.90. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,722,527. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,542. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,455,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $449,722,000 after buying an additional 3,056,808 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,551,249 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $386,765,000 after buying an additional 2,913,368 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,172,943 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $184,657,000 after buying an additional 1,736,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,940,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,724 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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