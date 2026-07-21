Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Up 6.7% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $210.60 and last traded at $207.96. Approximately 21,789,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 30,015,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.94.

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Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Compass Point set a $190.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC set a $300.00 target price on Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.45.

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Marvell Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $181.92 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $241.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total transaction of $667,359.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,610,688.90. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total value of $2,819,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 227,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,208,407.68. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 45,981 shares of company stock worth $9,835,542 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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