Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 3.1% - Here's What Happened

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $146.85 and last traded at $153.2830. 26,735,730 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 20,814,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.21.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. KGI Securities raised Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.1%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 133,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,757,828.80. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,243,062. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,940,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,724 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,431 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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