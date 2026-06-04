Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 7.5% - Here's Why

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) shares were down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $278.60 and last traded at $278.9380. Approximately 14,619,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 23,907,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.65.

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Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Up 3.4%

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.88. The company has a market capitalization of $272.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is 8.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $430,501.23. This represents a 72.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. This trade represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,940,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,724 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,185,000 after acquiring an additional 97,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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