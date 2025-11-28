Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 1.7% - Still a Buy?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.53 and last traded at $89.2370. Approximately 11,234,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 19,121,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.72.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Marvell Technology to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -686.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.90.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company's revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans acquired 6,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. The trade was a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.09 per share, with a total value of $1,048,424.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 268,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,709,226.33. The trade was a 5.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 799,775 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $49,242,000 after buying an additional 124,443 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 95,436 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,367 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $38,381,000 after purchasing an additional 246,336 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,513 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,993 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

