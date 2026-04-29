Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 2.2% - Still a Buy?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $157.21 and last traded at $156.57. Approximately 19,982,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 20,816,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.23.

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Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market buzz about Marvell working with Google on custom AI inference chips and expanded roles in hyperscaler stacks boosted optimism that Marvell can capture larger AI infrastructure spend. Traders point to photonics and interconnect silicon as a competitive edge. Read More.

Market buzz about Marvell working with Google on custom AI inference chips and expanded roles in hyperscaler stacks boosted optimism that Marvell can capture larger AI infrastructure spend. Traders point to photonics and interconnect silicon as a competitive edge. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s acquisition of Polariton signals a faster push into optical photonics (important for AI-scale data centers), reinforcing its AI data-center addressable market expansion. Strategic M&A supports the growth narrative. Read More.

Marvell’s acquisition of Polariton signals a faster push into optical photonics (important for AI-scale data centers), reinforcing its AI data-center addressable market expansion. Strategic M&A supports the growth narrative. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst work: Erste Group nudged FY2028 EPS estimates slightly higher and maintains a Buy stance, contributing to analyst support behind the rally. Read More.

Analyst work: Erste Group nudged FY2028 EPS estimates slightly higher and maintains a Buy stance, contributing to analyst support behind the rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and momentum notes: coverage highlights a sharp multi-week surge (large short-term returns) that has pushed multiples higher — good for momentum trades but a caution for valuation-sensitive investors. Read More.

Valuation and momentum notes: coverage highlights a sharp multi-week surge (large short-term returns) that has pushed multiples higher — good for momentum trades but a caution for valuation-sensitive investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons to peers: industry write-ups (e.g., Marvell vs. Micron) examine which chip vendors are best positioned for AI — useful framing for relative valuation and product exposure decisions. Read More.

Comparisons to peers: industry write-ups (e.g., Marvell vs. Micron) examine which chip vendors are best positioned for AI — useful framing for relative valuation and product exposure decisions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Marvell canceled purchase orders with POET Technologies (orders originally tied to Celestial AI work), citing confidentiality breaches; the public dispute knocked POET stock and raises questions about execution, partner relations and short-term optics for Marvell. Read More.

Marvell canceled purchase orders with POET Technologies (orders originally tied to Celestial AI work), citing confidentiality breaches; the public dispute knocked POET stock and raises questions about execution, partner relations and short-term optics for Marvell. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector volatility: chip names pulled back after an OpenAI funding/strategy note and broader AI funding concerns — a reminder that macro/AI-sentiment swings can reverse gains quickly. Read More.

Sector volatility: chip names pulled back after an OpenAI funding/strategy note and broader AI funding concerns — a reminder that macro/AI-sentiment swings can reverse gains quickly. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling flagged in recent data (several executive sales reported), which some investors view as a governance/conviction warning amid a stretched rally. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.42 and a 200-day moving average of $92.36.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,469. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,560 shares of company stock worth $26,243,062. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Marvell Technology by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 10,496 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 361,043 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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