Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 5.5% - What's Next?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $165.61 and last traded at $165.15. Approximately 20,003,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 20,774,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.57.

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Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Up 5.5%

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.81.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,652,415.11. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,106 shares in the company, valued at $30,607,462.20. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 223,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,243,062 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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