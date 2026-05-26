Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 6.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $217.45 and last traded at $208.26. Approximately 41,392,027 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 21,417,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.33.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Melius Research set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.76.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total value of $700,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,722,527. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $1,627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 209,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,113,193.92. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 6.1%

The firm has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.99 and a 200 day moving average of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The company's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 7.79%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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