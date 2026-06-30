Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 7.3% - Here's Why

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $300.00 and last traded at $297.89. 35,856,084 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 30,351,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.75.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.64 and a 200-day moving average of $134.92. The stock has a market cap of $260.59 billion, a PE ratio of 102.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 8.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,757,828.80. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 185,127 shares of company stock valued at $25,874,325 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here