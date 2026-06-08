Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 9.6% - Here's What Happened

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) shares were up 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $304.96 and last traded at $288.85. Approximately 83,763,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 25,815,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.47.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. KGI Securities raised Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $218.58.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $252.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.84 and a 200 day moving average of $112.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,415.11. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,757,828.80. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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