Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.0667.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore upgraded shares of Masco from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

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Masco Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MAS stock opened at $77.96 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Masco has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $83.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 815.20% and a net margin of 10.90%.Masco's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Masco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.76%.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Masco by 2,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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