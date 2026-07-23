MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $466.8889.

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A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MasTec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $455.00 price target on MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on MasTec from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $357.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 1.77. MasTec has a 12 month low of $160.08 and a 12 month high of $441.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.53.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. This trade represents a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 486.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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