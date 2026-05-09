MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $422.2941.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on MasTec from $320.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MasTec from $428.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded MasTec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

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MasTec Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $414.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 1.82. MasTec has a 12-month low of $145.27 and a 12-month high of $441.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. MasTec's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,394. This represents a 27.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,779,382. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,450 shares of company stock worth $3,512,759 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,451 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $573,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,896 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the construction company's stock worth $347,792,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $147,357,000. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,514,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MasTec by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,175 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $217,529,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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