MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $502.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $498.00 to $502.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the construction company's stock. Mizuho's price objective points to a potential upside of 39.69% from the company's previous close.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $320.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MasTec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $348.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $348.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $461.28.

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MasTec Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $359.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.61 and a 200-day moving average of $318.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 1.77. MasTec has a twelve month low of $160.08 and a twelve month high of $441.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. The trade was a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,779,382. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,451 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $573,304,000 after buying an additional 1,690,896 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the construction company's stock worth $347,792,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,411,584 shares of the construction company's stock worth $454,163,000 after acquiring an additional 100,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,330,066 shares of the construction company's stock worth $427,935,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,703 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $265,395,000 after purchasing an additional 94,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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