MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Upgraded by Guggenheim to "Buy" Rating

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $480.00 price objective on the construction company's stock. Guggenheim's target price indicates a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MTZ. UBS Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $420.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $455.00 target price on MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered MasTec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut MasTec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MasTec from $348.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $449.53.

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MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE:MTZ opened at $420.26 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $344.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. MasTec has a 1-year low of $145.46 and a 1-year high of $441.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that MasTec will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,394. The trade was a 27.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total value of $309,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,954.56. This trade represents a 8.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,759 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.4% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 31,684 shares of the construction company's stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $775,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 2.8% in the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 29.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,901 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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