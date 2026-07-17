MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Shares Down 6.1% - What's Next?

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.5950. Approximately 1,588,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,715,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MasterBrand from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on MasterBrand

MasterBrand Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.58 and a beta of 1.38.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. MasterBrand had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business's revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. MasterBrand has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.13 EPS.

Insider Activity at MasterBrand

In other MasterBrand news, CEO R David Banyard acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $505,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,831,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,441,972.84. This represents a 3.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip D. Fracassa acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $45,550.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 45,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $410,323.51. This trade represents a 12.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 81,587 shares of company stock valued at $696,347 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterBrand

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBC. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,772,614 shares of the company's stock worth $118,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,323 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in MasterBrand by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,930,199 shares of the company's stock worth $117,688,000 after buying an additional 649,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MasterBrand by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,010,428 shares of the company's stock worth $58,256,000 after buying an additional 447,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in MasterBrand by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,171 shares of the company's stock worth $54,727,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at $42,835,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand Inc is one of the largest manufacturers of cabinetry and home storage solutions in North America. The company specializes in designing, producing and distributing kitchen and bath cabinetry for both new construction and the remodeling markets. Its offerings span a broad spectrum of styles and price points, serving homebuilders, home improvement retailers and independent dealers.

MasterBrand's product portfolio includes framed and frameless cabinet lines, bath vanities, closet systems and other organizational accessories.

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