Mastercard (MA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Mastercard to post earnings of $4.38 per share and revenue of $8.2512 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mastercard to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Mastercard Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $509.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.62. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $480.50 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $656.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercard from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial set a $611.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $659.81.

Get Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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