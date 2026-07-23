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Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Mastercraft Boat logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) shares moved above their 50-day moving average, trading as high as $25.12 and last changing hands at $24.66. The stock was only down 0.1% on the day.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: the stock has an overall Hold rating with an average price target of $25.40. Recent updates included a Truist price target increase to $28 and a downgrade from Zacks from Strong Buy to Hold.
  • The company recently beat earnings expectations, posting $0.45 EPS versus the $0.36 estimate and revenue of $78.21 million, up 2.9% year over year. Mastercraft also reaffirmed FY2026 guidance at $1.65 EPS.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and traded as high as $25.12. Mastercraft Boat shares last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 104,260 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCFT has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Mastercraft Boat from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price objective on Mastercraft Boat in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Mastercraft Boat from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $401.46 million, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $78.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $75.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mastercraft Boat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MCFT is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-performance recreational powerboats. The company's portfolio includes the MasterCraft®, Aviara®, Crest® Classic and Supra® brands, each of which features multiple model lines tailored for activities such as wakeboarding, waterskiing, cruising and luxury day boating. MasterCraft oversees the full product lifecycle from hull design and propulsion engineering to interior appointments and final assembly.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee, MasterCraft has built a reputation for innovation in hull design, ballast systems and tower architecture to enhance wake performance and ride quality.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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