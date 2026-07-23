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Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Matador Resources logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Matador Resources declared a quarterly dividend of $0.375 per share, payable on September 8 to shareholders of record on August 10. The dividend implies an annualized yield of about 2.7%.
  • The company’s dividend appears well covered, with a 24.0% payout ratio based on current earnings. Analysts also expect future earnings to support the dividend, with an estimated payout ratio of 19.1% next year.
  • Matador recently beat Wall Street’s quarterly expectations, reporting $1.53 EPS and $941.6 million in revenue, though revenue was still 33.8% lower than a year ago. The stock was trading around $55.06 and has a market value of about $6.84 billion.
  • Five stocks we like better than Matador Resources.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th.

Matador Resources has a payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $7.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.74. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $37.14 and a 1 year high of $66.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.57 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 14.41%.The firm's revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

Read More

Dividend History for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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