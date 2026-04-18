Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTCH. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Match Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 target price on Match Group and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.64.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Match Group

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. Match Group has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business's fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 289.29% and a net margin of 17.59%.The business had revenue of $878.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $872.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Match Group by 6,523.1% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in Match Group by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 906 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc NASDAQ: MTCH is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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