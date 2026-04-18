Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.61 and traded as low as $5.34. Materialise shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 102,419 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Materialise from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Materialise and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Materialise in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTLS

Materialise Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.73 million. Materialise had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 3.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materialise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise during the third quarter worth about $2,356,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Materialise during the third quarter worth about $2,166,000. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Materialise by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 654,623 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 219,995 shares during the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new stake in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Materialise by 12.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 655,000 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV is a Belgium-based company specializing in 3D printing software and additive manufacturing services. Through its dual focus on software and printing, the company addresses a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and healthcare. Materialise's offerings span from design and simulation tools to end-to-end production, delivering both standardized and highly customized parts across polymer and metal platforms.

On the software side, Materialise develops a suite of proprietary applications—such as Magics for data preparation, Mimics for medical image processing and patient-specific modeling, and Streamics for production workflow management.

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