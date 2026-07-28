Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th.

Materion has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Materion has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Materion to earn $7.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

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Materion Stock Performance

Shares of MTRN opened at $242.04 on Tuesday. Materion has a 12 month low of $91.62 and a 12 month high of $298.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.99%.The firm had revenue of $261.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Materion will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTRN shares. Weiss Ratings raised Materion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Materion from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Materion presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $237.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTRN

About Materion

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

Further Reading

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