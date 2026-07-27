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Matson (MATX) Expected to Release Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Matson logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Matson is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings after the market closes on August 3. Analysts estimate earnings of $3.79 per share on revenue of approximately $893.9 million.
  • In its latest quarter, Matson reported EPS of $1.85, beating estimates of $1.65, while revenue of $757.8 million fell short of expectations and declined 3.1% year over year.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.38 per share, equivalent to a $1.52 annualized payout and a 0.7% yield. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with a $181.25 average price target.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Matson (NYSE:MATX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Matson to post earnings of $3.79 per share and revenue of $893.9060 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Matson (NYSE:MATX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $757.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $777.55 million. Matson had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.92%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Matson to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX stock opened at $210.84 on Monday. Matson has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $230.74. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $197.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Matson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Matson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Matson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other news, SVP Kuuhaku T. Park sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $450,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,979,206.96. The trade was a 18.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $527,884.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,951,625.68. This represents a 15.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,268. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MATX. Zacks Research raised shares of Matson to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Matson in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $181.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Matson

About Matson

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc NYSE: MATX is a U.S.-based provider of ocean transportation and supply chain logistics services with a focus on Pacific trade lanes. The company operates a fleet of container ships that regularly service Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Micronesia and other Pacific islands, as well as mainland U.S. ports. Matson's ocean transportation segment offers scheduled liner services, expedited shipping options and specialized project cargo handling for industries ranging from retail to heavy machinery.

In addition to its core liner operations, Matson offers ocean transportation services between Asia and the U.S.

See Also

Earnings History for Matson (NYSE:MATX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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