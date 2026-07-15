Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.120-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MATX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Matson in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Matson to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $181.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MATX

Matson Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE MATX traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.80. 316,228 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,733. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $191.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Matson has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $213.62.

Matson (NYSE:MATX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Matson had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $757.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Matson's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Matson will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Matson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Matson's payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $600,046.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,719,796.58. This represents a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $527,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,625.68. This represents a 15.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 23,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,268 in the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Matson by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,880 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Matson by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,637 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Matson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,564 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc NYSE: MATX is a U.S.-based provider of ocean transportation and supply chain logistics services with a focus on Pacific trade lanes. The company operates a fleet of container ships that regularly service Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Micronesia and other Pacific islands, as well as mainland U.S. ports. Matson's ocean transportation segment offers scheduled liner services, expedited shipping options and specialized project cargo handling for industries ranging from retail to heavy machinery.

In addition to its core liner operations, Matson offers ocean transportation services between Asia and the U.S.

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