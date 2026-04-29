Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Posts Earnings Results

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Mattel had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 7.44%.The business had revenue of $862.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $809.19 million. Mattel updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.270-1.390 EPS.

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Mattel Trading Up 0.7%

Mattel stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,944,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. Mattel has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock's fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30.

Key Headlines Impacting Mattel

Here are the key news stories impacting Mattel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat — Mattel reported EPS of ($0.20) vs. consensus ($0.23) and revenue of $862.2M vs. $809.2M, showing stronger-than-expected top-line demand and healthy margins/ROE, which supports near-term earnings momentum. Read More.

Q1 earnings beat — Mattel reported EPS of ($0.20) vs. consensus ($0.23) and revenue of $862.2M vs. $809.2M, showing stronger-than-expected top-line demand and healthy margins/ROE, which supports near-term earnings momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management says sales are accelerating — CEO Ynon Kreiz told the WSJ that demand remains strong for franchise staples (Hot Wheels, Uno) and that the current quarter is accelerating, a forward-looking signal investors typically reward. Read More.

Management says sales are accelerating — CEO Ynon Kreiz told the WSJ that demand remains strong for franchise staples (Hot Wheels, Uno) and that the current quarter is accelerating, a forward-looking signal investors typically reward. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Progress on strategy and digital initiatives — the company highlighted IP-driven play, family entertainment growth and digital strategy execution in its investor release, which supports higher-margin licensing and content monetization opportunities. Read More.

Progress on strategy and digital initiatives — the company highlighted IP-driven play, family entertainment growth and digital strategy execution in its investor release, which supports higher-margin licensing and content monetization opportunities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Advertising/commerce innovation — Mattel is turning video ads into shoppable CTV storefronts, a move that could improve marketing ROI and direct sales conversion over time. Read More.

Advertising/commerce innovation — Mattel is turning video ads into shoppable CTV storefronts, a move that could improve marketing ROI and direct sales conversion over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Merchandising and partnerships around films and IP — new Toy Story 5 merch drops and joint campaigns (Masters of the Universe/Save the Children) underscore ongoing opportunities to monetize film tie-ins and broaden reach. Read More.

Merchandising and partnerships around films and IP — new Toy Story 5 merch drops and joint campaigns (Masters of the Universe/Save the Children) underscore ongoing opportunities to monetize film tie-ins and broaden reach. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: He-Man creator Roger Sweet passed away — timely given the Masters of the Universe release, but not likely to materially affect financials. Read More.

He-Man creator Roger Sweet passed away — timely given the Masters of the Universe release, but not likely to materially affect financials. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term experiential expansion — coverage notes major openings including Mattel Adventure Park in 2026; strategic for brand extension but not an immediate earnings driver. Read More.

Longer-term experiential expansion — coverage notes major openings including Mattel Adventure Park in 2026; strategic for brand extension but not an immediate earnings driver. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Institutional selling reported — an investment firm disclosed selling about $12.5M of Mattel shares in an SEC filing, which could add near-term selling pressure or signal some profit-taking. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Mattel from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Mattel from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mattel from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mattel

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the third quarter valued at $177,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 191.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 94.3% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

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