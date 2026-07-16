Go Pro
→ Your money is changing (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Matthews International logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Matthews International shares moved above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as $27.25 before last changing hands at $26.72. The stock was up about 1% on the session.
  • Recent analyst updates have been mixed to bearish, with Weiss Ratings, Wall Street Zen, and Zacks Research issuing downgrades or lower ratings. MarketBeat data shows a consensus rating of “Reduce” for MATW.
  • The company beat quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $0.37 EPS versus $0.17 expected and revenue of $258.62 million versus $253.65 million expected. Matthews also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.255 per share, equal to a 3.8% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.53 and traded as high as $27.25. Matthews International shares last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 156,528 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MATW. Weiss Ratings cut Matthews International from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Matthews International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Matthews International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Research Report on Matthews International

Matthews International Stock Up 1.0%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $258.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.65 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Equities analysts expect that Matthews International Corporation will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Matthews International's dividend payout ratio is 329.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Matthews International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,127 shares of the company's stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 45.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,063 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 25.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation NASDAQ: MATW is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company operates through two primary business segments—Brand Solutions and Memorialization—offering a broad range of products and services designed to meet the needs of industrial manufacturers, brand marketers and the funeral industry worldwide.

In its Brand Solutions segment, Matthews International provides engraving and digital printing systems, automated finishing equipment, thermal management products and electronics assembly solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Matthews International Right Now?

Before you consider Matthews International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Matthews International wasn't on the list.

While Matthews International currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Forget SpaceX, this is Elon’s Next Breakthrough
Forget SpaceX, this is Elon’s Next Breakthrough
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines