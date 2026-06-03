Mattias Stetz Sells 20,000 Shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) COO Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $512,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,110.62. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mattias Stetz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 6th, Mattias Stetz sold 11,175 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $278,928.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Mattias Stetz sold 74,500 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $1,859,520.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $561,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Mattias Stetz sold 50,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $481,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $441,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00.

Get RSI alerts: Sign Up

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

NYSE:RSI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,661. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business's 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $330.83 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSI. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rush Street Interactive

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 5.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company's stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company's stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rush Street Interactive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rush Street Interactive wasn't on the list.

While Rush Street Interactive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here