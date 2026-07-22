Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.64 and traded as low as $16.56. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $16.5850, with a volume of 10,176 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MLP. Wall Street Zen downgraded Maui Land & Pineapple from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Maui Land & Pineapple from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

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Maui Land & Pineapple Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $329.38 million, a PE ratio of -82.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.The business had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 339.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,477 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the first quarter worth $159,000. 24.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc NYSE: MLP is a real estate development and natural resource management enterprise headquartered in Kahului on the island of Maui, Hawaii. The company maintains a diversified portfolio of commercial, industrial, retail, hospitality and residential properties, primarily serving the local Maui market. Through its property management and leasing activities, MLP supports a range of tenants and projects designed to meet the evolving needs of residents, small businesses and visitors to the island.

Originally best known for its pineapple cultivation operations dating back to the early 20th century, MLP transitioned from its agricultural roots following the divestiture of its pineapple farming business in 2009.

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