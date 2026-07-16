MaxLinear (MXL) to Post Earnings on Thursday

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $164.6370 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.15 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 25.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MaxLinear to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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MaxLinear Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MXL opened at $88.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -58.45 and a beta of 3.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.06. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $128.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MXL shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark began coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MaxLinear

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxLinear

In related news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 35,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $3,393,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,301.12. The trade was a 71.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Pardun sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 55,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,801,460. This trade represents a 16.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 65,168 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,358 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 419.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,149,589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,467,000 after buying an additional 1,736,141 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 58,007 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,622 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,417 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company's stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of radio-frequency (RF), analog, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for broadband communications, data center connectivity, and video infrastructure applications. The company's product portfolio includes high-performance RF front-end modules, broadband power amplifiers, optical and Ethernet transceivers, and network processors designed to support demanding signal processing requirements.

MaxLinear's semiconductor solutions are used by cable and satellite television operators, fiber-to-the-home service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and data center operators.

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