MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MXL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $110.00 price objective on MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $85.00.

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MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of MXL stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $128.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company's 50 day moving average price is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.16 and a beta of 3.91.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $164.64 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 18.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm's revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas E. Pardun sold 11,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 55,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,801,460. This trade represents a 16.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 35,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $3,393,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,301.12. This represents a 71.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 65,168 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,358 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting MaxLinear

Here are the key news stories impacting MaxLinear this week:

Positive Sentiment: MaxLinear beat Q2 estimates, reporting earnings of $0.35 per share on revenue of $168.85 million, with sales up 55.2% year over year. Article Title

MaxLinear beat Q2 estimates, reporting earnings of $0.35 per share on revenue of $168.85 million, with sales up 55.2% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company issued upbeat Q3 guidance, forecasting revenue of $210 million to $220 million, above Wall Street expectations, and lifted its 2026 optical data center revenue outlook to $210 million to $230 million. Article Title

The company issued upbeat Q3 guidance, forecasting revenue of $210 million to $220 million, above Wall Street expectations, and lifted its 2026 optical data center revenue outlook to $210 million to $230 million. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted rapid growth in optical AI data center and infrastructure demand, including a 145% surge in infrastructure sales, reinforcing the AI-driven growth story. Article Title

Management highlighted rapid growth in optical AI data center and infrastructure demand, including a 145% surge in infrastructure sales, reinforcing the AI-driven growth story. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the report, with Needham raising its price target to $100 from $60 and other firms boosting forecasts. Article Title

Analysts turned more constructive after the report, with Needham raising its price target to $100 from $60 and other firms boosting forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports noted that the stock was slipping or set to extend a short-term pullback even after the earnings beat, suggesting the move may reflect profit-taking rather than a change in fundamentals. Article Title

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of radio-frequency (RF), analog, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for broadband communications, data center connectivity, and video infrastructure applications. The company's product portfolio includes high-performance RF front-end modules, broadband power amplifiers, optical and Ethernet transceivers, and network processors designed to support demanding signal processing requirements.

MaxLinear's semiconductor solutions are used by cable and satellite television operators, fiber-to-the-home service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and data center operators.

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