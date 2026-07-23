Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities set a $30.00 target price on Mayville Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Mayville Engineering in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mayville Engineering

Insider Activity at Mayville Engineering

In other news, SVP Craig D. Nichols sold 4,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,393.04. The trade was a 96.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy sold 15,688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $549,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,349,880.25. The trade was a 11.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 80,726 shares of company stock worth $2,311,768 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 109.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,936 shares of the company's stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.73 million, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.22. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The company's 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 2.93%.The business had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.18 million. Research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc NYSE: MEC is a U.S.-based industrial manufacturer specializing in engineered metal castings and precision machining services. Headquartered in Mayville, Wisconsin, the company leverages over a century of casting experience to design, produce and finish complex metal components for a broad range of heavy-duty applications.

The company operates two principal business segments: iron castings and steel castings. Its iron segment utilizes green sand and lost-foam molding processes to produce gray and ductile iron components, while the steel segment employs electric-arc furnace technology to manufacture high-strength steel castings.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mayville Engineering, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mayville Engineering wasn't on the list.

While Mayville Engineering currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here