Mayville Engineering (MEC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Mayville Engineering to post earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $139.1780 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. On average, analysts expect Mayville Engineering to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of MEC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.35. 4,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,157. The stock's fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $433.73 million, a P/E ratio of -54.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.72. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $22.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mayville Engineering news, insider Sean P. Leuba sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Mayville Engineering

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 109.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,751 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,936 shares of the company's stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mayville Engineering

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc NYSE: MEC is a U.S.-based industrial manufacturer specializing in engineered metal castings and precision machining services. Headquartered in Mayville, Wisconsin, the company leverages over a century of casting experience to design, produce and finish complex metal components for a broad range of heavy-duty applications.

The company operates two principal business segments: iron castings and steel castings. Its iron segment utilizes green sand and lost-foam molding processes to produce gray and ductile iron components, while the steel segment employs electric-arc furnace technology to manufacture high-strength steel castings.

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