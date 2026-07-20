Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Stock Price Down 4.9% - Should You Sell?

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC - Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.33 and last traded at $29.4080. Approximately 101,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 321,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEC. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Mayville Engineering in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mayville Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Stock Down 6.9%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 2.93%.The company had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.18 million. Equities analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Craig D. Nichols sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393.04. The trade was a 96.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy sold 21,796 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $565,170.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 158,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,974.91. This trade represents a 12.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 80,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,768 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 624,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 57,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,552 shares of the company's stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Congruence Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $3,896,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,326,000. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc NYSE: MEC is a U.S.-based industrial manufacturer specializing in engineered metal castings and precision machining services. Headquartered in Mayville, Wisconsin, the company leverages over a century of casting experience to design, produce and finish complex metal components for a broad range of heavy-duty applications.

The company operates two principal business segments: iron castings and steel castings. Its iron segment utilizes green sand and lost-foam molding processes to produce gray and ductile iron components, while the steel segment employs electric-arc furnace technology to manufacture high-strength steel castings.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mayville Engineering, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mayville Engineering wasn't on the list.

While Mayville Engineering currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here