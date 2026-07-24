MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's Why

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.66 and last traded at $61.10, with a volume of 107404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.57.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on MBX Biosciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on MBX Biosciences from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MBX Biosciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences Trading Down 3.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 0.16. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBX Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stempoint Capital LP raised its position in MBX Biosciences by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 499,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 420,916 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MBX Biosciences by 1,197.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,765 shares of the company's stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in MBX Biosciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 287,967 shares of the company's stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MBX Biosciences by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,634 shares of the company's stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter.

MBX Biosciences Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

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