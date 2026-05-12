MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Trading Down 8.8% - Here's What Happened

Shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX - Get Free Report) were down 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.87 and last traded at $36.5370. Approximately 708,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 614,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.08.

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More MBX Biosciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting MBX Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP raised its price target on MBX Biosciences to $86 from $76 and reiterated a market outperform rating, signaling substantial upside from current levels. Citizens JMP price target raised on MBX Biosciences

Citizens JMP raised its price target on MBX Biosciences to $86 from $76 and reiterated a rating, signaling substantial upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial also boosted its price target to $70 from $50 and maintained a buy rating, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. Truist raises MBX Biosciences price target

Truist Financial also boosted its price target to $70 from $50 and maintained a rating, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: MBX released an obesity portfolio update showing early Phase 1 data for MBX-4291, including mean weight loss of 7% at 8 weeks in the first cohort and support for potential once-monthly dosing, which could strengthen investor confidence in the company’s pipeline. MBX obesity portfolio update and Phase 1 data

MBX released an obesity portfolio update showing early Phase 1 data for MBX-4291, including mean weight loss of 7% at 8 weeks in the first cohort and support for potential once-monthly dosing, which could strengthen investor confidence in the company’s pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Lifesci Capital made mixed forecast changes: it nudged some 2026 quarterly estimates lower while raising its Q2 estimate and keeping a Strong-Buy rating. The revisions suggest expectations are still evolving, but the firm remains constructive overall.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MBX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of MBX Biosciences to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MBX Biosciences from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MBX

MBX Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.78. The business's 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40.

MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.15. On average, analysts forecast that MBX Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MBX Biosciences

In other MBX Biosciences news, CEO P. Kent Hawryluk acquired 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $525,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,334.57. This represents a 3.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBX Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MBX Biosciences by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 73,989 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MBX Biosciences by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MBX Biosciences by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 36,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of MBX Biosciences by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter.

MBX Biosciences Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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