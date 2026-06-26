McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein's target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.78% from the company's current price.

MKC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.10.

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 4.3%

MKC stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.82 and a 12 month high of $78.03. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Gavin Hattersley bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.98 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $153,959.88. This represents a 220.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,679,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,225,828,000 after buying an additional 314,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,522,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,038,632,000 after acquiring an additional 747,844 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 231.9% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,378 shares of the company's stock worth $638,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508,928 shares of the company's stock worth $441,571,000 after acquiring an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,422,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $437,467,000 after purchasing an additional 190,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company's stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McCormick & Company, Incorporated this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target on MKC to $60 from $59 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the earnings report. Benzinga

Deutsche Bank raised its price target on MKC to $60 from $59 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the earnings report. Positive Sentiment: McCormick reported Q2 earnings of $0.80 per share , above estimates, and revenue of $1.94 billion , also ahead of expectations, while reaffirming its 2026 guidance. PR Newswire

McCormick reported Q2 earnings of , above estimates, and revenue of , also ahead of expectations, while reaffirming its 2026 guidance. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted margin strength, with gross margin expansion driven by pricing, mix, acquisitions, and cost savings, which supports profitability even in a tougher cost environment. MSN

Management highlighted margin strength, with gross margin expansion driven by pricing, mix, acquisitions, and cost savings, which supports profitability even in a tougher cost environment. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market reports noted stronger Flavor Solutions performance and organic sales growth, helping offset softer consumer spice demand and reinforcing the stock’s recent move higher. Zacks

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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