McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Insider Sells $1,493,248.64 in Stock

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) insider Joseph Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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McDonald's Price Performance

MCD stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,972,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,885. The firm has a market cap of $201.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $271.85 and a 12-month high of $341.75. The company's 50-day moving average price is $290.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.22.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. McDonald's's payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $336.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 1,616.7% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

More McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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