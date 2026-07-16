McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE:MH) Short Interest Update

McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE:MH - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,851,157 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 3,242,141 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,436,050 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

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McGraw Hill Stock Performance

MH traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 482,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company's fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. McGraw Hill has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81.

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $463.72 million during the quarter. McGraw Hill had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that McGraw Hill will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McGraw Hill from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McGraw Hill from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of McGraw Hill from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of McGraw Hill in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of McGraw Hill from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McGraw Hill

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter worth $32,923,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McGraw Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of McGraw Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

McGraw Hill Company Profile

McGraw Hill NYSE: MH is a global learning science company specializing in educational content, digital learning platforms, and assessment solutions. The company offers textbooks and course materials for K-12 and higher education, along with professional development resources for corporate and workforce training. Its digital solutions—including adaptive learning platforms and analytics-driven tools—support personalized instruction, progress tracking, and interactive engagement in both classroom and remote environments.

Founded in 1888 in New York City, McGraw Hill has evolved from a technical periodical publisher into one of the world's leading providers of educational content and technology.

Further Reading

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