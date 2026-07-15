McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought Rep. Rick Larsen

Representative Rick Larsen (Democratic-Washington) recently bought shares of McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK. In a filing disclosed on July 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in McKesson stock on July 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "RICHARD R LARSEN IRA" account.

Representative Rick Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT on 7/8/2026.

on 7/8/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amphenol NYSE: APH on 7/8/2026.

on 7/8/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of S&P Global NYSE: SPGI on 7/8/2026.

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McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $802.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $766.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $838.42. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $637.00 and a fifty-two week high of $999.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. McKesson had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 345.35%. The company had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson's dividend payout ratio is 8.53%.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,463 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.56, for a total transaction of $6,715,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,697,081.64. This trade represents a 58.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,388 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total transaction of $1,817,482.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,351,768.10. This trade represents a 43.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 28,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,262,035 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded McKesson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $960.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCK

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,104,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,929,380,000 after buying an additional 73,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,780,179 shares of the company's stock worth $4,746,118,000 after acquiring an additional 29,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,857,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,333,520,000 after acquiring an additional 25,082 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,825,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,318,102,000 after acquiring an additional 144,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,394,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,850,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company's stock.

About Representative Larsen

Rick Larsen (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2001. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Larsen (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Since at least 2011, Larsen has been assigned to the Committee on Armed Services and the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. Larsen's first position as an elected official was in 1998 as a member of the Snohomish County Council. Larsen earned his bachelor's degree from Pacific Lutheran University. After earning his master's degree in public affairs from the University of Minnesota, Larsen worked as the director of public affairs for the Washington State Dental Association and then as an economic development official with the Port of Everett. He went on to serve on the Snohomish County Council before seeking election to the U.S. House.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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