MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.70.

Get MDA Space alerts: Sign Up

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$53.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Desjardins upped their target price on MDA Space from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their target price on MDA Space from C$62.00 to C$51.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their target price on MDA Space from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotia lifted their price target on MDA Space from C$53.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MDA Space news, insider Guillaume Lavoie sold 688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.62, for a total value of C$38,266.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$309,747.78. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Holly Lynn Johnson sold 45,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.79, for a total transaction of C$2,375,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$3,184,873.49. This represents a 42.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 119,269 shares of company stock worth $6,318,903 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDA Space Price Performance

TSE:MDA opened at C$42.35 on Monday. MDA Space has a 1-year low of C$20.85 and a 1-year high of C$67.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$54.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.28. The firm has a market cap of C$6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. MDA Space had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of C$464.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDA Space will post 0.9605084 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDA Space Company Profile

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA; NYSE:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global defence and space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 4,000 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission - bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MDA Space, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MDA Space wasn't on the list.

While MDA Space currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here