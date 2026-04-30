MDU Resources Group (MDU) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $676.1130 million for the quarter. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.000 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 10.15%.The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MDU Resources Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MDU stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. MDU Resources Group's payout ratio is 60.22%.

Insider Activity at MDU Resources Group

In other news, Director Charles M. Kelley bought 5,000 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.84 per share, with a total value of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $167,366.04. This trade represents a 164.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6,404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 94.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 13,185.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 56.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $21.00 target price on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MDU

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified energy and services holding company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. The company operates through two primary segments: Utilities and Construction Services and Pipelines & Midstream. Serving a broad geographic footprint across the upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, MDU provides essential energy distribution and infrastructure services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The Utilities segment delivers electric and natural gas distribution services in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington.

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